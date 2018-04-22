Jogador do HC Tigres chamado para deteção de talentos

Alexandre Costa está convocado para o estágio nacional da deteção de talentos da Federação Portuguesa de Patinagem que ira decorrer nos dias 30 abril e 1 de maio.

O jovem jogador do Hóquei Clube Os Tigres é considerado como um jogador muito promissor.

