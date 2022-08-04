Desporto

Valter Guedes assume dois papeis: Coordenador do Footkart e treinador dos séniores no UFCA

Valter Guedes vai ser o treinador da equipa sénior do U. Almeirim e ao mesmo tempo vai ser o Coordenador Futebol 11 do Footkart.

Fontes dos dois clubes dizem que não existe incompatilidade nem conflito de interesses.