Covid-19: Concelho regista 10 novos casos

19 de Dezembro, 202119 de Dezembro, 2021
O concelho de Almeirim registou, nas últimas 24 horas, mais 10 novos casos positivos de Covid-19.

Almeirim tem 2102 casos confirmados, 1942 pessoas recuperadas, 38 óbitos, 122 casos ativos e a taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 794 por 100 mil habitantes.