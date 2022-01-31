COVID-19

Covid-19: Concelho de Almeirim regista 60 novos casos

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 60 novos casos de Covid-19.

O concelho contabiliza agora 4613 casos confirmados, 914 casos ativos e 42 óbitos.