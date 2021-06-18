Sociedade

Colisão rodoviária provoca um ferido em Benfica do Ribatejo

18 de Junho, 202118 de Junho, 2021
Um ferido é o resultado de uma colisão entre duas viaturas ligeiras que ocorreu na tarde desta sexta-feira, em Benfica do Ribatejo.

O alerta foi dado às 17H05 e no local estiveram envolvidos nove operacionais e três viaturas dos Bombeiros e da GNR.

