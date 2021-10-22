Sociedade

Ladrões tentam assaltar garagens

O Jornal O ALMEIRINENSE sabe que nos últimos dias existiram várias tentativas de assalto a garagens, em Almeirim.

Os assaltantes forçaram os portões com “pés de cabra” para abrir os portões, como mostra a fotografia que o nosso jornal teve acesso.

Um dos casos aconteceu na Travessa dos Fornos.