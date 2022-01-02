Sociedade

Covid-19: Almeirim com 13 novos casos

2 de Janeiro, 20222 de Janeiro, 2022
Ao dia 2 de janeiro, no concelho de Almeirim registaram-se 13 novos casos com 2423 casos confirmados, uma taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 1457 por 100 mil habitantes e 300 casos ativos.

Nesta dia há ainda 2085 pessoas recuperadas e 38 óbitos.