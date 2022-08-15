Sociedade

Peças de carro roubadas em Almeirim

15 de Agosto, 2022
Alguns carros ficaram sem peças nas últimas semanas, principalmente na Quinta de S. Miguel e na Rua Miguel Bombarda.

Pelo que o nosso jornal apurou, foram roubados faróis, embaladeiras e resguardos. Os prejuízos ascendem a largas centenas de euros.

Alguns dos lesados apresentaram queixa na GNR.