Herman José em Almeirim

4 de Agosto, 20214 de Agosto, 2021
O cantor Herman José vai marcar presença na Arena de Almeirim no dia 3 de setembro (sexta-feira) pelas 21H00 com o espetáculo “Herman José e Quarteto”

Os bilhetes já estão à venda no Quiosque do Jornal O Almeirinense, Ticketline, Worten e CTT.

