Início » Início » Eleições Autárquicas: Cândida Lopes vota

Eleições Autárquicas: Cândida Lopes vota

Política
40
by
26 de Setembro, 202126 de Setembro, 2021
Eleições Autárquicas: Cândida Lopes vota

Às 8h20 votou em Benfica do Ribatejo votou Cândida Lopes, atual presidente de junta e candidata pelo PS.