Sociedade

Armadilha na estrada

16 de Novembro, 2021
Uma armadilha, como a da imagem, apareceu nas estradas do concelho de Almeirim, na zona da Raposa.

A denúncia foi feita nas redes sociais e surge através de. alerta aos condutores de carros e motas.

As armadilhas, segundo os mesmos relatos, foram colocadas dentro de poças de água.