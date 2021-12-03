COVID-19

Covid-19: Redução de sete casos ativos

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais três novos casos por Covid-19. Os casos ativos, por sua vez, diminuíram e são agora 78 face aos 85 casos do dia de ontem.

No total, o concelho tem agora 1915 casos confirmados 1799 recuperados  e 47 casos em vigilância ativa. 