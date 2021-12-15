Sociedade

Covid-19: Almeirim com quase 20 novos casos em 24 horas

15 de Dezembro, 202115 de Dezembro, 2021
No concelho de Almeirim a pandemia não pára de subir e nas últimas 24 horas registou um aumento de 19 novos casos, passando de 2033 para 2055 com 122 ativos.

No concelho estão ainda em vigilância ativa 175 pessoas.

A taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 690 por 100 mil habitantes.