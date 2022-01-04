Sociedade

Almeirim com 14 novos casos de Covid

4 de Janeiro, 20224 de Janeiro, 2022
No dia 4 de janeiro, as autoridades de saúde informam que há 2462 casos confirmados no concelho (mais 14 que no dia de ontem) e 245 casos ativos com uma taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias de 1541 por 100 mil habitantes.

Nesta data há ainda 2179 pessoas recuperadas e 38 óbitos.