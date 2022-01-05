Desporto

Almeirinense TV transmite em direto jogo grande

5 de Janeiro, 2022
A Almeirinense TV transmite esta quarta-feira, dia 5 janeiro, pelas 20h30 o jogo entre Benfica do Ribatejo e Paço dos Negros.


O jogo terá a narração de Filipe Rego e conta para a 9.ª jornada do Campeonato Distrital da 2.ª Divisão Distrital.