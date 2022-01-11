Política

Câmara assina contrato para novo troço da Circular

11 de Janeiro, 202211 de Janeiro, 2022
O Presidente da Câmara Municipal de Almeirim já assinou o contrato, após concurso público, para a construção de mais um troço da Circular Urbana.


O investimento é superior a 400 mil euros e que vai ligar o prolongamento da Av. da Liberdade e a Estrada do Vale Peixe junto ao Centro Paroquial.