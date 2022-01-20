Desporto

Grupo de empresários africanos avança para compra do Fazendense

Um grupo de empresários africanos avança para a compra do Fazendense e constituição de uma SAD.

A noticia está em destaque na edição de O ALMEIRINENSE de 15 janeiro.