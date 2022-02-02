COVID-19

Covid-19: Concelho regista 76 novos casos

0
2 de Fevereiro, 20222 de Fevereiro, 2022
Covid-19: Concelho regista 76 novos casos

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 76 casos de Covid-19.

Almeirim tem 4758 casos confirmados, 824 casos ativos, 3892 recuperados e 42 óbitos.

A nível nacional, registou-se mais 54693 casos positivos e 56 mortes.