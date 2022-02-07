Sociedade

Covid-19: Situação melhora no concelho

7 de Fevereiro, 2022
No concelho de Almeirim há 549 casos ativos e uma taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 5044 por 100 mil habitantes.

Até ao momento já se registaram 5061 casos confirmados e 4470 pessoas recuperadas.