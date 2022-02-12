COVID-19

Covid-19: Concelho regista 35 novos casos

12 de Fevereiro, 2022
Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 35 casos de Covid-19.

O concelho contabiliza 5280 casos confirmados, 4816 recuperados, 421 casos ativos e 42 óbitos.