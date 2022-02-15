COVID-19

Covid-19: Almeirim perto dos 50 casos diários

0
15 de Fevereiro, 202215 de Fevereiro, 2022
Covid-19: Almeirim perto dos 50 casos diários

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 43 casos positivos de Covid-19.

Almeirim possui agora 5385 casos confirmados, 4946 recuperados e 42 óbitos.

A nível nacional, registou-se mais 55 mortes e 18 mil novos casos de infecção.