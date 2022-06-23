Última Hora: Já há data para eleições mais aguardadas dos últimos anos

Já é conhecido o dia e hora para as eleições no U. Almeirim. Pelo que O ALMEIRINENSE apurou, as eleições estão marcadas para o próximo dia 30 de junho pelas 21h.



A concorrer a estas eleições para o clube devem estar Duarte Duarte, atual presidente, e Vasco Carvalho que se demitiu do Footkart.