Utentes do Lar S. José fazem picnic

17 de Outubro, 202217 de Outubro, 2022
Como forma de despedida do bom tempo, o Centro de Dia da Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Almeirim saiu para fazer um picnic, no renovado Parque de Merendas da Raposa.

O dia foi muito bem passado, num local renovado e que deixou muito satisfeitos os utentes.