Economia

Espaço comercial sem licença abre na Zona Industrial

18 de Novembro, 202218 de Novembro, 2022
Um espaço comercial, na Zona Industrial de Almeirim, abriu portas sem as licenças necessárias e terá sido encerrado esta sexta-feira.

Segundo O ALMEIRINENSE apurou, o espaço já estava em funcionamento mas sem cumprir os requisitos legais, em clara desigualdade com os outros comerciantes.