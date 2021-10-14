Cultura

A chegar o segundo volume do “O Coelhinho Dudu”

0
14 de Outubro, 202114 de Outubro, 2021
A chegar o segundo volume do “O Coelhinho Dudu”

O segundo volume do “O Coelhinho Dudu” vai ser lançado no dia 23 outubro pelas 16h na Casa da Cultura, na Raposa.

A obra de Sandra Fé Fernandes e Sónia Nunes foi distinguida na IV Gala de O ALMEIRINENSE realizada a 4 de setembro.