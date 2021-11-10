Sociedade

Totoloto de sete milhões vendido na Raposa

10 de Novembro, 202110 de Novembro, 2021
Pelo que O ALMEIRINENSE apurou, o primeiro prémio do Totoloto foi vendido na freguesia da Raposa, num montante de sete milhões de euros.

A identidade do vencedor não foi revelada, desconhecendo-se também se é do concelho de Almeirim.

A chave sorteada foi 3 16 25 33 45 + 10.