Acidente na Tapada causa dois feridos

11 de Dezembro, 202111 de Dezembro, 2021
Um acidente na estrada nacional nº 114, no sentido Almeirim- Santarém, na localidade de Tapada, causou dois feridos ligeiros, ao final da tarde deste sábado, 11 de dezembro. 

O acidente foi provocado após um embate entre um veículo ligeiro de mercadorias e dois velocípedes.  