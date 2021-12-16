Sem categoria

Covid-19: Mais 10 novos casos para Almeirim

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 10 pessoas infectas pelo Coronavírus.

Almeirim tem  2062 casos confirmados, 38 óbitos, 1901 recuperados e 123 casos ativos.

Já Portugal registou , nas últimas 24 horas, mais 5800 novos casos e 11 mortes a lamentar