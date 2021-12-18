Desporto

Daniel Bragança faz o primeiro golo na equipa A dos leões na Liga

18 de Dezembro, 202118 de Dezembro, 2021
O dia 18 de dezembro de 2021 fica na história: Daniel Bragança fez o primeiro golo na equipa A do Sporting na Liga Poirtuguesa.

O golo do jogador natural do concelho de Almeirim foi marcado aos 93 minutos em Barcelos, na vitória do Sporting diante do Gil Vicente.