Sociedade

Carro arde em Almeirim

23 de Dezembro, 2021
Um carro ardeu, por volta das 10:15h, em Almeirim, com dois passageiros no interior da viatura.

Ao que o jornal o Almeirinense apurou, não houve registo de qualquer ferido. No local estiveram os Bombeiros Voluntários de Almeirim, com um total de 11 operacionais, apoiados por quatro viaturas.