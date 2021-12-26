Sem categoria

Covid-19: Nove casos nas últimas 24 horas

26 de Dezembro, 202126 de Dezembro, 2021
Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais nove casos de Covid-19.

Almeirim tem, atualmente, 2214 casos confirmados, 1998 recuperados, 38 óbitos e 178 casos ativos.

Portugal, por sua vez, nas últimas 24 horas, registou 3732 novos casos e 13 mortes.