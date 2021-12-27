Desporto

Atleta dos 3A chamado à Seleção Nacional

27 de Dezembro, 202127 de Dezembro, 2021
Miguel Santos, atleta dos 3A, está convocado para um estágio da Seleção Nacional de Andebol.

O estágio sub-16 decorre este segunda e terça-feira em Setúbal.