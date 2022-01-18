COVID-19

Covid-19: Almeirim perto dos 100 casos diários

18 de Janeiro, 202218 de Janeiro, 2022
Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 88 casos positivos de Covid-19.

Almeirim tem 3265 casos confirmados, 2862 recuperados e 362 casos ativos.

Portugal registou mais 21917 novos casos de infeção por SARS-CoV-2, 31 óbitos e há, neste momento, 1938 pessoas internadas.