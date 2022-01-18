Política

António Nunes candidato à concelhia do PSD Almeirim

18 de Janeiro, 202218 de Janeiro, 2022
O ALMEIRINENSE sabe que António Nunes vai ser candidato à concelhia do PSD Almeirim, nas eleições marcadas para dia 12 de fevereiro.

António Nunes terá na lista João Lopes como candidato à Mesa da Assembleia.



Desde 2015 que não há eleições na concelhia do PSD Almeirim.