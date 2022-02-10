Início » Início » Covid-19: Taxa de incidência de 4107 por 100 mil habitantes

Covid-19: Taxa de incidência de 4107 por 100 mil habitantes

10 de Fevereiro, 202210 de Fevereiro, 2022
Covid-19: Taxa de incidência de 4107 por 100 mil habitantes

No concelho de Almeirim, nas últimas 24 horas, registaram-se 54 novos casos de Covid-19.

Nesta fase há 5213 casos confirmados no concelho, com 4705 pessoas recuperadas e 42 óbitos. A taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 4107 por 100 mil habitantes.