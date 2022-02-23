Cultura

Ensaios no Coro Misto

O Coro Misto de Fazendas de Almeirim vai iniciar os seus ensaios no próximo dia 7 de março no Centro Cultural de Fazendas de Almeirim, pelas 21h.

O Coro está a aceitar novos elementos para pertencerem ao coro dirigido pelo maestro Filipe Costa.