Juvenis do U. Almeirim campeãs

A equipa do U. Almeirim é campeã distrital de Juvenis, no futebol feminino. Este domingo, no jogo que garantia o título no Entroncamento, diante do CADE, as almeirinenses venceram por 3-0.

Margarida Leal, Ana Tomaz e Maria Inês Ferreira marcaram os golos do U. Almeirim.