Morreu antiga atleta do Sporting e dirigente do U. Almeirim

11 de Abril, 202211 de Abril, 2022
Carminda Santos faleceu na noite de sábado, vítima de doença prolongada.

Carminda residia em Almeirim e teve sempre uma ligação muito forte à cidade e ao U. Almeirim, onde chegou a ser dirigente ainda no tempo do andebol feminino.

Para além de dirigente, Carminda chegou a ser atleta do Sporting.