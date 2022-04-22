Desporto

U. Almeirim recebe Marítimo

0
22 de Abril, 202222 de Abril, 2022
U. Almeirim recebe Marítimo

É já este sábado que a equipa feminina do U. Almeirim recebe o Marítimo do Funchal em jogo a contar para a segunda jornada do campeonato nacional de Sub-19.

O jogo realiza-se no Estádio Municipal de Almeirim e começa às 11h.