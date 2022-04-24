Desporto

As Periféricas com treino especial esta segunda

24 de Abril, 202224 de Abril, 2022
Esta segunda-feira, o grupo informal de corrida “As Periféricas” vão fazer um treino especial para assinalar o dia da liberdade e a inaguração do novo troço da circular urbana.

O ponto de encontro está marcado para as 16h15 no Hotel O Novo Príncipe.