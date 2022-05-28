Desporto

Atleta do concelho é campeão do mundo

28 de Maio, 202228 de Maio, 2022
Rodolfo Dias sagrou-se, este sábado, Campeão do Mundo de 24h BTT (masculinos 45-49) em Final Ligure (Italia).

Mal terminou a prova, Rodolfo disse “tudo está bem quando acaba bem!”

O atleta do Clube Aventura Juvenil da Raposa já tinha em 2019 obtido o Campeonato Europeu.

(em atulização)