Covid-19: Taxa de incidência muito alta

11 de Outubro, 202111 de Outubro, 2021
Há uma pequena descida no número de casos ativos, mas a taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 337 por 100 mil habitantes e estão ativos 44 casos no concelho.

Até ao dia 11 de outubro estão registados 1652 casos confirmados no concelho, com 1573 pessoas recuperadas 35 óbitos.