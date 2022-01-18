COVID-19

Farmácia Mendonça promove campanha de testagem gratuita, todos os dias sem marcação

18 de Janeiro, 202218 de Janeiro, 2022
A farmácia Mendonça está a promover uma campanha de testagem gratuita , sem marcação, à Covid-19.

Os utentes poderão realizar 4 testes por mês, de segunda a Domingo, das 9h às 13h e das 15h às 19h.