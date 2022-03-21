Sociedade

Junta de Almeirim planta 1200 flores

0
21 de Março, 202221 de Março, 2022
Junta de Almeirim planta 1200 flores

A Junta de Freguesia de Almeirim vai assinalar a entrada na Primavera com a plantação de 1200 flores nos espaços verdes da cidade e da Tapada.

O Presidente da Junta, Joaquim Catalão, partilhou a informação com a divulgação de várias imagens.