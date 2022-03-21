Desporto

E o Miguel Arsénio é Campeão

21 de Março, 2022
“E toca a banda”: Miguel Arsénio conquistou, no dia 19 março, Campeão Nacional Ultra Trail individual e por equipas.

O atleta de Paço dos Negros já tinha conseguido sagrar-se vice-campeão nas três distâncias: Trail Longo, Ultra e Ultra Endurance, nos últimos três anos.