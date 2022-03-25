COVID-19

Covid-19: 261 novos casos para Almeirim numa semana

25 de Março, 202225 de Março, 2022
Nos últimos sete dias, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 261 novos casos positivos de Covid-19.

O concelho contabiliza 6698 casos confirmados, 5936 recuperados, 718 casos ativos e 44 óbitos.