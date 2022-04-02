COVID-19

Covid-19: Almeirim regista 182 novos casos numa semana

2 de Abril, 20222 de Abril, 2022
Nos últimos sete dias, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 182 novos casos positivos de Covid-19.

O concelho contabiliza 6888 casos confirmados, 5938 recuperados, 898 casos ativos e 44 óbitos.