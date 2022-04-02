Política

Esclarecimento:Teleférico não vai ligar Santarém à Tapada

2 de Abril, 20222 de Abril, 2022
O ALMEIRINENSE noticiou, na sexta-feira, dia 1 abril que Pedro Ribeiro e Ricardo Gonçalves tinham fechado um acordo que ia permitir colocar um teleférico entre as Portas do Sol e a Tapada.

Esta foi a forma que escolhemos para assinalar o dia 1 abri, dia das mentiras.