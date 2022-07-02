Desporto

Morreu antigo treinador do Fazendense

2 de Julho, 20222 de Julho, 2022
Rui Muller morreu subitamente aos 58 anos no Encontro do família Orientalista no Campo Engº. Carlos Salema.

Ao antigo treinador que passou no Fazendense na 3ª Divisão na década de 90 ainda foram feitas manobras de reanimação, mas não foi possível reverter a situação.

(em atualização)