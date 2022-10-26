Início » Início » Mais de meio milhão de visualizações

O número de acessos ao site de O ALMEIRINENSE contínua a crescer e entre 1 de junho a 26 de outubro houve 581 655 visualizações de página.

Os números têm uma expressão muito significativa com quase um milhão de pessoas alcançadas (972,3 mil) e 488,3 mil minutos visualizados.